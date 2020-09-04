DOH orders shut down of illegal care home in Salt Lake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health is ordering the closure of “The Grateful ARCH,” which officials say is an illegal adult residential care home.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

It’s located on Ukali Street in the Salt Lake area and it received a Notice of Violation and Order after it was investigated by the health department.

Health officials say that a woman was providing care to two individuals who are not related. One of the residents has been at the care home since 2013, which was about the same time the home was closed as a certified foster home due to caregiver neglect.

The other resident had been there for three years.

Officials said that the operator of the illegal care home told investigators that both of the residents were not just lessees and that they were also receiving personal care services. This included bathing, dressing, undressing, laundry, housekeeping and more.

The DOH is ordering the operator to not only close down the illegal care home, but to also transfer the two residents to a licensed care home within seven days of receiving the notice.

The department also fined the woman $249,400.

Latest Stories on KHON2