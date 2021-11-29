DOH: Navy water system users advised to avoid drinking, cooking with water or using for oral hygiene

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health recommends all Navy water system users avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. Those who detect a foul odor should also avoid using the water for dishwashing, bathing and laundry.

DOH said the Navy is responsible for maintaining a safe and reliable source of drinking water.

The Navy and the DOH are working together to investigate the extent and source of odor complaints that started Sunday.

DOH’s initial screening results were inconclusive and did not detect a contaminant.

Samples have also been sent to a drinking water lab in California. Results are expected by the end of the week.

Affected residents are asked to contact the Navy at (808) 448-2570 and the DOH at SDWB@doh.hawaii.gov to report similar complaints. Please provide your name, phone number, affected address and any details relating to the smell/taste or color in the drinking water.