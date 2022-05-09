HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health said on Monday, May 9 that the U.S. Navy has waived its right to a contested case hearing regarding the defueling and closure of the 20 underground storage tanks, surge tanks, and piping at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The DOH said work to defuel and close the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility can begin without further delay.

The DOH said the Navy must provide its independent contractor’s assessment on facility operations by May 15.

By June 30, the Navy needs to give the DOH a plan and implementation schedule to defuel.

By Nov. 1, the Navy needs to give the DOH a plan for closure of the facility.