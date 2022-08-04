HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday announced that it has identified one additional case of monkeypox, bringing the total to 12 cases in Hawaii.

According to DOH, this latest case was a Maui resident who traveled outside of state.

“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, but action now is essential for protecting public health,” Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan said in a statement.

The Biden administration on Thursday officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency, urging everyone to take it seriously. There are over 6,600 known monkeypox infections in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also said that nearly all cases were among men who have sex with other men. However, anyone who has close contact with someone who’s infected with monkeypox can get it.

New York has almost a third of all cases, followed by California. In Hawaii, at least some of the cases have been reported among gay or bisexual men, the DOH said.

DOH is taking appointments for monkeypox vaccines through its hotline.

Monkeypox is mainly spread through close, intimate contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox. It may also be spread through large respiratory droplets, which generally can’t travel more than a few feet.

Vaccination

Vaccination is available statewide. DOH and healthcare providers in each county who directly reach individuals at higher risk of monkeypox exposure continue to vaccinate eligible individuals. DOH has distributed nearly 1,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine.

Individuals currently eligible for vaccination include:

Individuals who have had exposure to individual(s) with confirmed orthopoxvirus/monkeypox virus within the last 14 days

Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and transgender individuals with high risk intimate contact in venues or areas where monkeypox is known to be spreading in the last 14 days

Individuals in all counties who meet these criteria should call DOH at 808-586-4462 for an appointment. The phone line is available Monday-Friday from 7:45 AM – 4:30 PM. Individuals who call outside of regular business hours can leave a voicemail.

Appointments are also available on Maui through Malama I Ke Ola Health Center. Individuals on Maui can call 808-871-7772 for an appointment. Malama I Ke Ola is accepting calls Monday-Thursday from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM; Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM; and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Testing & Treatment

Individuals with monkeypox symptoms, including flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, or new or unexplained rash or sores, should immediately contact their healthcare provider. Testing and treatment are available through healthcare providers.