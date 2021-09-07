DOH marks September as National Preparedness Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health is raising awareness about the importance of preparing for natural disasters and emergencies, by observing the entire month of September as National Preparedness Month.

According to DOH, the theme this year is “Prepare to Protect.” DOH said topics include making a plan with family and friends, building an emergency kit, low-cost and no-cost preparedness, and teaching youth about preparedness.

“Hawai‘i is vulnerable to hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, climate change, and as we’re all experiencing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, disease outbreaks,” said Office of Public Health Preparedness Chief Judy Kern. “Our isolation in the middle of the Pacific Ocean means it could take more time to get goods and services to those who need it, which makes preparing for natural disasters and health emergencies ahead of time all the more important. This is especially true during this pandemic when some things haven’t been readily available in the islands.”