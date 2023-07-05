HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recalls by two manufacturers, Mondelez Global LLC for two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich and Van’s International Foods of certain packages of frozen Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles

belVita products are being recalled because they may contain undeclared peanut contamination from cross-contact on a manufacturing line.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products,” explained a DOH spokesperson. “Symptoms may include skin reactions, such as hives, redness, or swelling; itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat; digestive problems, such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting; tightening of the throat; shortness of breath or wheezing; and/or runny nose.”

In addition to the symptoms, the DOH said that a peanut allergy may cause anaphylaxis.

Symptoms and signs of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and/or dizziness or fainting.

Meanwhile, Van’s products are being recalled because they may contain undeclared wheat.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” explained a DOH spokesperson. “Symptoms may include swelling, itching, or irritation of the mouth or throat; hives, itchy rash, or swelling of the skin; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; cramps, nausea, or vomiting; diarrhea; and/or anaphylaxis.”

The DOH indicated that in addition to the symptoms listed above, there may be symptoms of anaphylaxis include swelling or tightness of the throat; severe drop in blood pressure; chest pain or tightness; rapid pulse; severe difficulty breathing; trouble swallowing; pale, blue skin color; and/or dizziness or fainting.

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used by Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety 8.8 oz carton 0 44000 04328 5 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used by Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

14.08 oz carton 0 44000 05723 7 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used by Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Dark Chocolate Creme variety

2 lb 12 oz carton 0 44000 04602 6 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used by Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

8.8 oz carton 0 44000 06304 7 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

Product Description Retail UPC Best When Used by Date belVita Breakfast Sandwich

Cinnamon Brown Sugar with Vanilla Creme variety

1.76 oz pouch 0 44000 06370 2 All dates prior to and including February 25, 2024

Lot Code Expiration Date UPC #UW40193L 1/19/2024 0 89947 30206 4

If a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis after eating one of these belVita products, then immediately administer an epinephrine autoinjector (i.e., EpiPen, Auvi-Q, etc.) and call 911 or your local emergency number as anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care, according to the DOH.

With regards to the Van’s products, if a consumer shows signs of anaphylaxis, they need to immediately call 911 or their local emergency number since anaphylaxis is a medical emergency that requires immediate care.