HONOLULU (KHON) — The Food and Drug Branch of the Hawaii State Department of Health has issued a voluntary recall warning for residents regarding a salad kit.

The latest recall warning is related to undeclared allergens in Braga Fresh’s 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad 12oz. Kits.

According to the DOH, the kits may contain incorrect ingredients within the condiments, leading to milk and egg allergens not being listed on the labels of the products.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” said a DOH spokesperson.

The DOH also said those with a severe sensitivity or allergy to eggs may also risk a serious allergic reaction if they consume the salad kits distributed by Whole Foods.

“Both milk and egg allergies can cause anaphylaxis, a reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing,” said the spokesperson.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no reported allergic reactions or illnesses related to the products yet.

An undated photo of a 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad 12oz. Kit. A voluntary recall warning has been issued by the Hawaii DOH. (Department of Health)

The recalled product information is as follows:

The UPC code is 9948246932.

The “Best if Used By” date is 7/16/2023.

The Lot code is BFFS179A2.

The product size is 12 ounces.

An undated photo showing the lot code and best by date of a 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad 12oz. Kit. A voluntary recall warning has been issued by the Hawaii DOH. (Department of Health)

The DOH has reported that all other products from Braga Fresh and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits are labeled correctly, so they are not included in this latest recall.

Consumers who have the recalled product are urged to discard it.

Those who purchased the product at Whole Foods Market will get a full refund for the recalled product if they bring a valid receipt.