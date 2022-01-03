Navy must de-fuel Red Hill fuel storage facility after DOH upholds original order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State Department of Health has upheld its order for the U.S. Navy to de-fuel its storage tanks at Red Hill. This follows a contested-case hearing in which the Navy pushed back against the state’s demand.

The health department first issued its order to de-fuel after petroleum-contaminated water made its way into the taps of thousands of military homes on Oahu, as well as businesses also on the Navy water system.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

When asked whether the Navy intends to fight the order in court, now that the administrative process has wrapped up, Cmdr. Reann Mommsen said, “The Navy is reviewing the decision.”

Under the terms of the order, the Navy must turn in a plan within 30 days outlining how they’ll go about getting hundreds of millions of gallons of fuel safely out of the underground Red Hill facility.