DOH fines Doner Shack $4 thousand after business refuses to close

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local restaurant received a hefty fine Monday morning after the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch found that the business stayed open despite being issued a red placard.

Doner Shack, located on 79 South Pauahi St. in Honolulu, was originally ordered to close on Jan. 27 after a DOH inspector found repeated COVID-19 violations had occurred.

According to the Food Safety Branch, the business failed to close after being directed to and proceeded to take down the red placard posted. The DOH says refusal to close is a violation of Food Safety Code, which is subject to a $1,000 fine. In addition, operating without a valid permit is also subject to a fine of $1,000 per day.

A Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) along with a $4,000 fine was given to the business after it had reportedly operated without a permit on three separate occasions.

“Properly wearing face masks is essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our food establishments,” said Food Safety Branch Chief Peter Oshiro. “It is so critical at this time for all businesses and customers to pay close attention to mask wearing requirements as this will help to bring an end to the pandemic.”