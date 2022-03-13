HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s safe to drink the tap water in some areas that were being tested after the Red Hill Fuel Storage tank leak which contaminated water in the area.

The areas that are cleared are Iroquois Point, Hickam, Hale Na Koa, Officer Field, and Onizuka Village, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The DOH reported that it is OK to use the water for drinking, cooking, and brushing your teeth. It is even safe for pets to drink.

The DOH said water now comes from the Navy’s Waiawa Shaft which is safe to drink, and that the contaminated Red Hill Shaft has been disconnected.

We are thankful the advisory was amended, and the water is safe for residents who chose to remain in their homes or who will return over the coming days. Our main priority continues to be the safety and health of our Airmen and their families. We know it has been a challenging time, and we commend everyone’s resilience. Going forward, we will continue to support the Navy and the Interagency Drinking Water System Team’s efforts to restore and maintain safe drinking water for all our families and mission facilities. Col. Robert Brown

Vice commander

15th Wing

The testing of the water to see if it is cleared has been done by several agencies which are called the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST). The IDWST consists of the Navy, Army, Hawaii Department of Health, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

If there are questions about the water, residents can reach out to the DOH at sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov or 808-586-4258.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

If you wish to see the reports, you can go to the military’s safe waters website.