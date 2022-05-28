HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health confirmed another case of Legionnaires disease in a guest who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton Grand Vacations hotel in Waikiki.

The DOH announced on Saturday that the individual is a non-Hawaii resident whose stay at the hotel began on April 25. The individual was then diagnosed with the disease on May 23.

Cases of Legionnaires’ disease in guests that followed a stay at The Grand Islander were first diagnosed in an individual on June 2021. The second case was diagnosed on March 6 or March 7, the third was on April 2 and the fourth case was diagnosed on April 26.

In a statement, a spokesperson from The Grand Islander said:

“We have been working closely with the DOH as they conduct their investigation. We have also engaged leading experts and under their direction and are implementing additional precautionary measures at The Grand Islander to ensure our safeguards are in line with best practices.”

Mitigation measures include having guest room showers installed with point-of-use filters.

“Individuals who stay at The Grand Islander should keep these recent cases in mind, and if they have flu-like symptoms following a stay at the hotel, should seek medical care immediately,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble.

According to the DOH, Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by exposure to legionella bacteria. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headache.

The department added that most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not develop the disease. However, people 50 and older or those with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems are at an increased risk.

Individuals who stayed at The Grand Islander hotel and show symptoms consistent with Legionnaires’ disease are encouraged to seek medical attention. They can also report the illness to the DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line by phone at (808) 586-4586.