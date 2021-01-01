DOH cancels high bacteria notification for Pauoa Bay

File – The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) canceled the high bacteria notification for Pauoa Bay on Thursday, Dec. 31, after retesting showed that the contamination levels no longer exceeded the acceptable threshold.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) canceled the high bacteria notification for Pauoa Bay on Thursday, Dec. 31, after retesting showed that the contamination levels no longer exceeded the acceptable threshold.

The DOH reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, that routine beach testing revealed enterococci bacteria levels of 178 per 100 mL. The acceptable threshold is 130 per 100 mL.

The Department said, it was uncertain about the levels reported on Dec. 29 and collected another sample to retest the site.

The second sample collected for retesting revealed that “enterococci levels no longer exceeded the threshold level.”

Enterococci is a bacteria that is found in human intestines and can cause infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pahoa Bay has historically met the acceptable threshold level and there was no known source of fecal contamination, according to the DOH.