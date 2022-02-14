DOH announces water in Navy’s Red Hill Housing is safe to use, drink

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in Zone I1, which is the Red Hill Housing, of the Navy’s water system are now allowed to “use their water for all purposes,” according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH amended its health advisory, which went into effect immediately on Monday, Feb. 14.

According to the DOH, the Waiawa Shaft, as well as homes, buildings and drinking water distribution system waterlines in Zone I1 were tested. All tests met drinking water safety requirements.

Officials stated that flushing zone I1 is within the Army’s Aliamanu Military Reservation (AMR) Public Water System, which is the “consecutive system to the Navy’s Pearl Harbor-Hickam Public Water System.” This means that the water at AMR is from the Navy’s system.

“Today’s amendment for Zone I1 is the result of months of work overseen by DOH and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide individuals and families in Red Hill Housing with assurance that their water is safe to drink,” said Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health, in a statement.

“Today is an important milestone as the first of 19 neighborhoods is restored to safe drinking water standards. We truly appreciate our residents’ patience and the hard work of both the DOH and EPA in this effort.” Rear Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

The Navy continued and said those who live within Zone I1 will be notified that their water is now safe. These residents will also be given additional details for transitioning back into their homes at Red Hill Housing.

In Zone I1, Task Force Ohana will re-establish the Emergency Family Assistance Center at the AMR Community Center. There will also be additional personnel in Red Hill Housing neighborhoods to help residents during this transitional time, added the Navy.

Also according to officials, other Navy water system users should continue to not drink their tap water at this time.

To view the DOH’s certification memo and health advisory amendment for Zone I1, click here.

Anyone with questions and/or concerns can contact the DOH at (808) 586-4258 or email sdwb@doh.hawaii.gov.