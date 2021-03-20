DOH advises keep out parts of Kaelepulu Stream after wastewater discharge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Department of Health (DOH) are advising the public to stay out of Kaelepulu Stream below Keolu Drive in Kailua on Saturday, March 20, due to wastewater discharge from a grease trap.

The discharge occurred at 1058 Keolu Drive and was reported by officials around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said, an estimated 3,375 gallons of wastewater was discharged and 275 gallons reached Kaelepulu Stream.

The wastewater discharge was stopped, according to the DOH, but the public is advised to remain out of Kaelepulu Stream below Keolu Drive until the advisory is removed.

