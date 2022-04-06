HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirmed another case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed in Waikiki at The Grand Islander hotel.

Officials said the non-Hawaii resident was diagnosed with the disease on April 2 and stayed at the hotel from March 18 to March 25. This amounts to the third person diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease following a stay at The Grand Islander, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to DOH, the first case was diagnosed in June 2021 and the second was diagnosed on either March 6 or March 7, 2022.

“While it is not yet known how or where this individual was infected, our team is working cooperatively with the Hawaii Department of Health as an investigation is conducted. The health and safety of our owners, guests and team members is our top priority.” Spokesperson at The Grand Islander

The Grand Islander carried out mitigation measures that were required by the DOH on March 22, 2022, following the identification of the first two cases.

The DOH stated that water samples collected in March indicated the potential for legionella growth with the building’s potable water system. Additional analyses are ongoing and further testing and mitigation measures are required to remediate all possible water sources.

After the first two cases of Legionnaires’ disease the DOH released a statement on March 23 from State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble that said “while the risk to the general public is low, cases of Legionnaires’ disease are on the rise nationwide.”

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia that is caused by exposure to legionella bacteria. The DOH explained that symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headache.

The department added that most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not develop the disease. However, people 50 and older or those with chronic lung disease or weakened immune systems are at an increased risk.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Individuals who stayed at The Grand Islander hotel and show symptoms consistent with Legionnaires’ disease are encouraged to seek medical attention. They should also report the illness to the DOH’s Disease Outbreak and Control Division Disease Reporting Line by phone at (808) 586-4586.