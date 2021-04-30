Dogs to live in luxury during Maui Humane Society ‘Wags to Riches’ fundraiser

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some shelter dogs on Maui will get VIP treatment during the weekend of Saturday, May 1.

It is part of Maui Humane Society’s (MHS) “Wags to Riches” fundraiser that ran throughout the month of April.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The top three fundraisers raised a total of more than $27,000 and earned a night’s stay at one of Maui’s top resorts with a shelter dog.

A dozen other participants will be sleeping at the shelter in kennels with dogs, which will be live streamed on the shelter’s Facebook page.

(Maui Humane Society photo)

(Maui Humane Society photo)

There will be contests, games and dog painting, during which the public can still donate money to the shelter.

More information can be found on the MHS website.