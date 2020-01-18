Doggie costume contest featured at Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This is the year of the Rat. Celebrations for Chinese New Year’s have already started.

One of the highlights of the celebrations is the doggie costume contest held at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m.

There is entertainment, food, cultural exhibits, and lion dances at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to celebrate the Year of the Rat.