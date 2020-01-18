HONOLULU (KHON2) — This is the year of the Rat. Celebrations for Chinese New Year’s have already started.
One of the highlights of the celebrations is the doggie costume contest held at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Saturday, January 18 at 10 a.m.
There is entertainment, food, cultural exhibits, and lion dances at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Saturday, January 18 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to celebrate the Year of the Rat.
- Doggie costume contest featured at Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown
- PLAYOFF PREVIEW: Round 2 – Green Bay Packers head to San Francisco with Super Bowl berth on the line
- Car nearly crashes into Manoa home
- A look inside the Lost and Found at Lambeau Field
- Lambeau’s very own tailgating hype band