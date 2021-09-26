Dog the Bounty Hunter joins search for Brian Laundrie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, Sept. 25, Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up at the front door of Brian Laundrie’s family home as he joins the search for him.

According to the FBI, Laundrie has been charged with “intent to defraud” for alleged use of an unauthorized bank card from Monday, Aug. 30, to Wednesday, Sept. 1. It is unknown whose card he allegedly used.

Officials said he apparently went to a swampy nature reserve in Florida on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Brian Laundrie was reported as missing by his family on Friday, Sept. 17.

Laundrie was the fiancé of Gabby Petito — who disappeared after Laundrie returned home alone on Sept. 1 after they were road-tripping together. Petito was officially reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that a body found in Wyoming on Sunday, Sept. 19, was Gabby Petito.