HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have you run out of places to take your furry friend?

Here’s a list of dog friendly restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops you can take your four-legged friend to.

Starting with Aloha Beer, you can stop by their Kaka’ako location and order yourself a burger then order your furry best friend a BIBIM-PUP.

Their BIBIM-PUP Large costs $12 and has chopped chicken breast, romaine lettuce, diced carrots & cucumber, a sprinkle of bacon and is topped with a delicious egg yolk. They also offer a side of chicken for the pups for $7.

You can also pick up a dog bandana in black or teal to upgrade your dog’s wardrobe.

Da’ Hi Brew is a comfy cozy coffee shop located in Waikiki. If you grab an espresso for yourself don’t forget to get a little treat for your pet too.

Jen Sanchez with Da’ Hi Brew said they offer water and whipped cream to their furry customers.

You can visit them at 1778 Ala Moana Boulevard, Ste. 216, Honolulu. They are open daily from 6:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Waikiki Brewing Company said their Kaka’ako location on Queen street is their dog friendliest location.

They offer meals like burger and rice and chicken and rice for $7. For brunch they serve a ‘Fido-Moco’ which includes rice, low sodium beef broth topped with chopped local beef patty and an egg sunny side up for $10.

Courtesy: Waikiki Brewing Company

Lastly check out Green World Coffee Farm located on the Northshore of Oahu.

Their farm consists of 7 acres of land with approximately 3,000 arabica coffee trees. This place is perfect for grabbing a cup of joe for yourself and a small cup of whipped cream for your pup.

They said they love dogs who stop by their farm and will offer a complimentary Puppuccino” to them.

From Monday to Friday, they are open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on the weekends, they are open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

After eating your way through all this delicious food, you and your pup can stop by some friendly dog parks: