HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call for a missing hiker on Kaimukiʻs Lanipo trail. When they arrived they were told of a barking dog on a steep slope.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The call came in around 3:04 p.m. on Monday and HFD launched a search by air and ground.

It was reported to HFD that the dog was alone and about two hours from the trailhead, off to the side along the slope of the mountain.

Air 1 was able to insert a rescuer after locating the dog by the geolocation of the 911 call.

After rappelling down 20 feet, the dog was retrieved and airlifted to the landing zone at Palolo District Park.

During the rescue, the Air 1 pilot noticed an object 70 feet below where the dog was; the object turned out to be a bag with personal items in it.

HFD placed calls to the ownerʻs phone number, which was on the dogʻs collar, but nobody answered so they requested HPD do a wellness check at the ownerʻs address but nobody was home.

After confirming that the ownerʻs car was parked at the trailhead, HFD again coordinated a search by air and ground.

Two hours after the initial 911 call, the 35-year-old was found at 5:37 p.m.

She was located under thick foliage 100 feet below where her bag had been found.

HFD airlifted her to the landing zone and transferred care to EMS.