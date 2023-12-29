HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land’s Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has announced the 2024 Axis Deer Control Landowner Incentive Program (LIP) for Maui Nui.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) was released to eligible private landowners and lessees for axis deer harvest. Multiple awards are expected to be made through this RFP.

Since their introduction to the islands some decades ago, deer populations on Maui, Lanai and Molokai have increased, impacting natural resources, safety and the local economy.

Population increases in deer have led to challenges for some landowners.

The new LIP aims to seek to continue increases in harvest rates that are expected to decrease negative impacts of axis deer. It also hopes to incentivize landowners to decrease the number of axis deer on their respective properties, which would help mitigate economic and environmental damage and bring down the amount of axis deer to a more manageable level.