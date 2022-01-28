Does Hawaii have a ‘pothole’ season? Here’s how you can report a pothole to be fixed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Across the country many cities and counties are preparing for ‘pothole season’, a time when the snow melts and temperatures warm up forming potholes big and small on area roads.

However, in Hawaii not every island gets snow, yet most of the islands still gets potholes throughout their roads and highways.

According to the City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance you can report a city pothole that needs a repair by filling out their pothole request form.

In the form they ask for a description of the pothole, to provide a picture if you have one and to give the exact location of the pothole.

They said after the form is completed and submitted you could be contacted for more information about the location of the pothole, if necessary.

Another way to report a city pothole is by calling the pothole report phone line at 808-768-7777.

However, if the pothole is on a state road, they ask that you call the state pothole report phone line at 808-536-7852.

For more information or to report a pothole near you click here.