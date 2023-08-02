HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state says it has taken big strides in addressing the teacher shortage. With less than a week to go before the school year starts, teachers are looking ahead with more optimism.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

As teachers get their classrooms ready, the Department of Education says there are 340 positions open statewide, which is an improvement from the past years when there would be close to a thousand. DOE says a big reason for that is the new system that allows applicants to apply for specific schools that have open positions.

“In the past it was pool-based. When teachers applied, they were put into a pool, and applicants are sent to the schools randomly,” said Gary Nakamura, DOE Administrator for Recruitment and Employment.

Nakamura said teachers can now see which schools are in need and that has attracted more applicants in general, especially in rural areas which are normally hard to fill.

“So that’s one of the nice things about our new process right now. People can see where the jobs are and if it’s in their own neighborhood, what they’re doing is they’re applying right there,” he added.

Another reason for optimism, teachers are entering the school year under a new contract, with a pay raise of about 14% in the next four years. Starting salary has also gone up from $38,000 a year to $50,000.

“It’s gonna be a lot better. So hopefully that would entice more to join us and make it easier for those of us who are already on the field to survive,” said Logan Okita, a teacher at Nimitz Elementary School.

The state still has to rely on emergency hires, which are teachers who are still working towards getting their license. DOE says it hired 189 of them.

The teachers union points out that it’s less than ideal because they can’t stay more than five years, and are usually from out of state.

“We want to do everything we can to get especially local folks to get into these teaching positions because they’ll have roots. When something goes bad, they don’t just fly away to the mainland or whatever they came from,” said Osa Tui, HSTA president.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The state admits it still has a lot of work to do in attracting and retaining teachers.

Nakamura says a new initiative approved by the governor to build more housing for teachers should help. He adds that a paid teacher internship program will be launched soon to help attract more people to enter the field.