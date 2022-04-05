HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public high school students in the Class of 2022 will attend their graduation in person with family by their side.
The Hawaii Department of Education released the commencement ceremony schedule on Tuesday, April 5.
There are still some restrictions that include a limited number of guests per graduate to be determined by each school. Masks must be worn at all times for indoor ceremonies, and masks may be removed briefly to take photos. Attendees must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the ceremony.
The DOE said the restrictions may change as it gets closer to the date.
Here is the schedule of public high school graduations.
Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean Wong
|May 19
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
|Kaimuki HighPrincipal: Jamie Dela Cruz
|May 21
|School auditorium
|Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue SchoolPrincipal: Christopher Yim
|May 21
|School campus
|McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron Okamura
|May 22
|School campus
Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin Mew
|May 20
|School Campus
|Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla
|May 21
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
|Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell Otani
|May 24
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
|Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & BlindPrincipal: Kinau Gardner
|None
|No ceremony this year
Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Mililani HighPrincipal: Frederick Murphy
|May 16
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
|Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason Nakamoto
|May 20
|School stadium
|Waialua High & Inter.Principal: Christine Alexander
|May 21
|School football field
Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Aiea HighPrincipal: David Tanuvasa
|May 19
|Aloha Stadium (event parking lot)
|Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin Martin
|May 20
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
|Radford HighPrincipal: James Sunday
|May 21
|School football field
Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Waipahu HighPrincipal: Meryl Matsumura
|May 18
|Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
|Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph Halfmann
|May 22
|Waikiki Shell
Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Ray Pikelny-Cook
|May 20
|School stadium
|Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Darin Pilialoha
|May 21
|School stadium
Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley Shinkawa
|May 20
|School stadium
|Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry Lee
|May 21
|Hawaii Convention Center
Castle-Kahuku Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna Lindsey
|May 19
|Brigham Young University-Hawaii Cannon Center (Tentative)
|Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette Tyrell
|May 21
|School football field
Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Olomana SchoolPrincipal: Lisa Anne Delong
|May 20
|School campus
|Kailua HighPrincipal: Stacey Oshio
|May 21
|School football field
|Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James Rippard
|May 24
|Blaisdell Concert Hall
Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon Beck
|May 20
|Kaʻū District Gymnasium
|Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean Cevallos
|May 20
|School stadium
|Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Darlene Bee
|May 22
|School gymnasium
Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki
|May 20
|Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium
|Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga
|May 21
|Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium
Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Makala Paʻakaula
|May 20
|Konawaena High baseball field
|Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Rachelle Matsumura
|May 21
|School campus
|Kealakehe HighPrincipal: James Denight
|May 21
|School campus
|Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy Stafford
|May 21
|School campus
|Konawaena HighPrincipal: Shawn Suzuki
|May 21
|School football field
Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand
|May 19
|School stadium
|Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni Wilhelm
|May 20
|War Memorial Stadium
|Maui High Principal: Jo-anne Higa
|May 21
|War Memorial Stadium
Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher Sanita
|May 21
|School campus
|Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Douglas Boyer
|May 21
|Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
|Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares
|May 21
|School football field
|Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Jeri Dean
|May 22
|School stadium
Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area
|School
|Date
|Location
|Kapaʻa HighPrincipal: Thomas “Tommy” Cox
|May 20
|Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
|Kaua‘i HighPrincipal: Marlene Leary
|May 20
|Antone “Kona” Vidinha, Jr. Memorial Stadium
|Waimea HighPrincipal: Mahina Anguay
|May 20
|School front lawn
|Niʻihau High & ElementaryPrincipal: Paul Zina
|None
|No ceremony this year