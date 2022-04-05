HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public high school students in the Class of 2022 will attend their graduation in person with family by their side.

The Hawaii Department of Education released the commencement ceremony schedule on Tuesday, April 5.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

There are still some restrictions that include a limited number of guests per graduate to be determined by each school. Masks must be worn at all times for indoor ceremonies, and masks may be removed briefly to take photos. Attendees must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the ceremony.

The DOE said the restrictions may change as it gets closer to the date.

Here is the schedule of public high school graduations.

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

School Date Location Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean Wong May 19 Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa Kaimuki HighPrincipal: Jamie Dela Cruz May 21 School auditorium Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue SchoolPrincipal: Christopher Yim May 21 School campus McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron Okamura May 22 School campus

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

School Date Location Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin Mew May 20 School Campus Farrington High Principal: Alfredo Carganilla May 21 Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell Otani May 24 Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & BlindPrincipal: Kinau Gardner None No ceremony this year

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

School Date Location Mililani HighPrincipal: Frederick Murphy May 16 Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason Nakamoto May 20 School stadium Waialua High & Inter.Principal: Christine Alexander May 21 School football field

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

School Date Location Aiea HighPrincipal: David Tanuvasa May 19 Aloha Stadium (event parking lot) Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin Martin May 20 Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa Radford HighPrincipal: James Sunday May 21 School football field

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

School Date Location Waipahu HighPrincipal: Meryl Matsumura May 18 Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph Halfmann May 22 Waikiki Shell

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

School Date Location Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Ray Pikelny-Cook May 20 School stadium Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Darin Pilialoha May 21 School stadium

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

School Date Location Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley Shinkawa May 20 School stadium Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry Lee May 21 Hawaii Convention Center

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

School Date Location Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna Lindsey May 19 Brigham Young University-Hawaii Cannon Center (Tentative) Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette Tyrell May 21 School football field

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

School Date Location Olomana SchoolPrincipal: Lisa Anne Delong May 20 School campus Kailua HighPrincipal: Stacey Oshio May 21 School football field Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James Rippard May 24 Blaisdell Concert Hall

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

School Date Location Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon Beck May 20 Kaʻū District Gymnasium Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean Cevallos May 20 School stadium Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Darlene Bee May 22 School gymnasium

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

School Date Location Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki May 20 Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy Koga May 21 Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

School Date Location Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Makala Paʻakaula May 20 Konawaena High baseball field Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Rachelle Matsumura May 21 School campus Kealakehe HighPrincipal: James Denight May 21 School campus Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy Stafford May 21 School campus Konawaena HighPrincipal: Shawn Suzuki May 21 School football field

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

School Date Location Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand May 19 School stadium Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni Wilhelm May 20 War Memorial Stadium Maui High Principal: Jo-anne Higa May 21 War Memorial Stadium

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

School Date Location Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher Sanita May 21 School campus Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Douglas Boyer May 21 Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina Soares May 21 School football field Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Jeri Dean May 22 School stadium

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area