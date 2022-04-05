HONOLULU (KHON2) — Public high school students in the Class of 2022 will attend their graduation in person with family by their side.

The Hawaii Department of Education released the commencement ceremony schedule on Tuesday, April 5.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

There are still some restrictions that include a limited number of guests per graduate to be determined by each school. Masks must be worn at all times for indoor ceremonies, and masks may be removed briefly to take photos. Attendees must be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the ceremony.

The DOE said the restrictions may change as it gets closer to the date.

Here is the schedule of public high school graduations.

Kaimuki-McKinley-Roosevelt Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Roosevelt HighPrincipal: Sean WongMay 19Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
Kaimuki HighPrincipal: Jamie Dela CruzMay 21School auditorium
Ke Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Ānuenue SchoolPrincipal: Christopher YimMay 21School campus
McKinley HighPrincipal: Ron OkamuraMay 22School campus

Farrington-Kaiser-Kalani Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kaiser HighPrincipal: Justin MewMay 20School Campus
Farrington High Principal: Alfredo CarganillaMay 21Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
Kalani HighPrincipal: Mitchell OtaniMay 24Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
Hawaiʻi School for the Deaf & BlindPrincipal: Kinau GardnerNoneNo ceremony this year

Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Mililani HighPrincipal: Frederick MurphyMay 16Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
Leilehua HighPrincipal: Jason NakamotoMay 20School stadium
Waialua High & Inter.Principal: Christine AlexanderMay 21School football field

Aiea-Moanalua-Radford Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Aiea HighPrincipal: David TanuvasaMay 19Aloha Stadium (event parking lot)
Moanalua HighPrincipal: Robin MartinMay 20Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
Radford HighPrincipal: James SundayMay 21School football field

Pearl City-Waipahu Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Waipahu HighPrincipal: Meryl MatsumuraMay 18Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaiʻi at Manoa
Pearl City HighPrincipal: Joseph HalfmannMay 22Waikiki Shell

Nānākuli-Waiʻanae Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Waiʻanae HighPrincipal: Ray Pikelny-CookMay 20School stadium
Nānākuli High & Inter.Principal: Darin PilialohaMay 21School stadium

Campbell-Kapolei Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kapolei HighPrincipal: Wesley ShinkawaMay 20School stadium
Campbell HighPrincipal: Jon Henry LeeMay 21Hawaii Convention Center

Castle-Kahuku Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kahuku High & Inter.Principal: Donna LindseyMay 19Brigham Young University-Hawaii Cannon Center (Tentative)
Castle HighPrincipal: Bernadette TyrellMay 21School football field

Kailua-Kalaheo Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Olomana SchoolPrincipal: Lisa Anne Delong May 20School campus
Kailua HighPrincipal: Stacey OshioMay 21School football field
Kalāheo HighPrincipal: James RippardMay 24Blaisdell Concert Hall

Kaʻū-Keaʻau-Pahoa Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kaʻū High & Pahala ElementaryPrincipal: Sharon BeckMay 20Kaʻū District Gymnasium
Keaʻau HighPrincipal: Dean CevallosMay 20School stadium
Pahoa High & Inter.Principal: Darlene BeeMay 22School gymnasium

Hilo-Waiākea Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Hilo HighPrincipal: Jasmine Urasaki May 20Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium
Waiākea High Principal: Kelcy KogaMay 21Edith Kanakaole Tennis Stadium

Honokaʻa-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Ke Kula ʻO ʻEhunuikaimalinoPrincipal: Makala PaʻakaulaMay 20Konawaena High baseball field
Honokaʻa High & Inter.Principal: Rachelle MatsumuraMay 21School campus
Kealakehe HighPrincipal: James DenightMay 21School campus
Kohala HighPrincipal: Amy StaffordMay 21School campus
Konawaena HighPrincipal: Shawn SuzukiMay 21School football field

Baldwin-Kekaulike-Maui Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kekaulike High Principal: Amy Strand May 19School stadium
Baldwin HighPrincipal: Keoni WilhelmMay 20War Memorial Stadium
Maui High Principal: Jo-anne HigaMay 21War Memorial Stadium

Hana-Lahainaluna-Lanai-Molokai Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Hāna High & ElementaryPrincipal: Christopher SanitaMay 21School campus
Lāna‘i High & ElementaryPrincipal: Douglas BoyerMay 21Pedro Dela Cruz Gymnasium
Moloka‘i High Principal: Katina SoaresMay 21School football field
Lahainaluna HighPrincipal: Jeri DeanMay 22School stadium

Kapaʻa-Kauai-Waimea Complex Area

SchoolDateLocation
Kapaʻa HighPrincipal: Thomas “Tommy” CoxMay 20Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex
Kaua‘i HighPrincipal: Marlene LearyMay 20Antone “Kona” Vidinha, Jr. Memorial Stadium
Waimea HighPrincipal: Mahina AnguayMay 20School front lawn
Niʻihau High & ElementaryPrincipal: Paul ZinaNoneNo ceremony this year