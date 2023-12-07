HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education said a number of schools are failing fire alarm inspections. And with the fire systems continuing to age, it’s only making it harder to repair broken alarms.

In an update to the Hawaii Board of Education, DOE reported while 90% of schools passed fire inspections, 10% did not for the 2022-2023 school year.

“It behooves us to take it as the highest priority and get on it.” Curt Otaguro, DOE Deputy Superintendent of Operations

According to DOE, 15 schools’ fire alarms are not working. Those fire systems are now either under construction or in pre-design. The anticipated cost for repairs and replacement is over $41 million.

The teacher’s union and other critics said 10% of schools failing its fire inspection is still too much and unacceptable.

“As the Maui wildfires have shown us fires can over take a community including in schools in a blink of an eye,” said Osa Tui Jr., Hawaii State Teachers Association president. “There is no excuse that these fire systems aren’t given the highest priority to be fixed and functional.”

DOE said there are several ways to report broken fire alarms. Schools can make a report if they notice any malfunctions and all schools go through an annual inspection.

DOE added many of its fire alarm systems are well beyond the average 15 year life span.

“So when we look for parts or when we look for replacement things it’s getting much more challenging. The only alternative is to replace the system in its entirety,” said Otaguro.

As fire systems continue to age, the department is looking at new technology like wireless fire systems or enhancing fiber optics.

“If we have security cameras on campus to use that same technology for fire alarms. It can absolutely can work as smoke detectors,” said Otaguro.

The DOE estimates three fire alarm projects will be completed by March. It will ask for legislative funding of $10 million per year for the next five years for fire alarm repairs.

“If the department is asking for funding for health and safety, those funds are always prioritized so I anticipated that request will be fully funded,” said Rep. Justin Woodson, House Education Committee chair.

KHON2 News asked DOE for a list of schools with broken fire alarms and are waiting to hear back.