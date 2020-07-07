DOE launches new online student bus pass application and payment option

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families who need to get school bus passes for their kids can now do so online.
Parents who have an email address in their student’s profile will be receiving an email with instructions on how to apply for school bus passes. Online access starts July 6.
If you haven’t seen the email yet, you can visit https://hi.etrition.com/busapplication to sign up.
Families with multiple students will receive separate emails for each child, and should complete applications for each one.
After the application is approved and payment has been submitted, parents will receive a temporary pass that can be printed at home.
These temporary passes will give students access to the bus service until the permanent bus pass cards are available, usually 5-7 days after payment.
The Hawaii Department of Health is also requiring students to wear face-coverings while riding the bus, and to social distance while at bus stops. High-touch points, like handrails and seat back tops, will also be sanitized after each route.
Since the COVID-19 situation is constantly evolving here in Hawaii, the Annual bus pass plan option has been removed and replaced with Quarterly and One-Way bus coupons.
The DOH also wants to remind families that unused 2019-2020 bus passes and unused coupons can be returned to the school office from which they were purchased for a refund.
Paper applications and in-person payments will still be available at school offices.
Parents and guardians who would like more information can contact their local student transportation office.
- Honolulu District: 784-6864
- Central District: 622-0529
- Leeward District: 687-9519
- Windward District: 233-3680
- Kauai District: 241-7120
- Maui District: 243-1171
- West Hawaii: 327-9500
- East Hawaii: 974-6411
