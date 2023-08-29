HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Dept. of Education has set a tentative goal of welcoming back students to the three West Maui campuses after fall break, which runs from Oct. 9 through the 13.

Princess Nahienaena Elementary School, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High have been closed since the devastating wildfires pending environmental assessments for air, water and soil quality.

Officials also need to make sure they have stable power and broadband connectivity.

King Kamehameha III Elementary School campus was damaged beyond repaid, so the DOE plans for those students and staff to share a campus with Princess Nahienaena Elementary School.

