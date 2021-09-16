DOE: Adoptive parents of missing 6-year-old girl in Waimanalo withdrew her from school

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua continued Thursday. She was last seen sleeping in her bedroom of her Waimanalo home on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Police describe Isabella, also known as Ariel Sellers, as Caucasian and mixed-race with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and leggings, colorful socks and pink-soled Nike slides. Volunteers and authorities have been searching for Isabella since Monday.

On Thursday, a state Department of Education spokesperson told KHON2 that Isabella attended kindergarten at Waimanalo Elementary via distance learning last school year. In June, her adoptive parents filed paperwork to withdraw her to home-school.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers have been scouring the Waimanalo area this week, leaving no stone unturned by marking paths with purple ribbon. A witness told KHON2 that a photo album with pictures of Isabella was found last week at a dump and was turned into police.

Jamie Kumai, Isabella’s biological aunt, flew in from Maui as soon as she heard of Isabella’s disappearance. She told KHON2 that the photo album is now in police custody.

Police have asked neighbors to check their yards and properties for anywhere that a young child might be able to hide. Homeowners with security video have also been asked to check their footage to see if there was anything that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.