HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Hawaii doctors said they’ve seen an uptick in kids coming in with the flu this summer.

Data from the state health department showed cases have increased earlier than in previous years.

“It’s kind of natural that we see a few more flu cases than we were seeing when kids were out for summer break,” said The Queen’s Health Care Center-Kahala Pediatrician Dr. Malia Rasa. “It’s also time to start thinking about the flu season anyway, as that usually starts right around the time school starts.”

In Hawaii, flu season is year-round due to travelers visiting the islands year-round.

“It’s year-round here primarily because flu ‘offseason’ tends to go to warm places to mutate, and we have it here all the time — we also have a lot of traffic that comes through from the mainland,” explained Dr. Leo Pascua, from Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center. “And so even though we have a 2,500-mile isolation distance, we still have a lot of flu coming in, even if it’s offseason.”

According to state data, since the start of the 2023 flu season, there have been four pediatric deaths in Hawaii from influenza and 163 child deaths nationwide with ages zero to four testing positive the most for flu.

“It’s not so much susceptibility to the flu because we all are susceptible, but it also has to do with if there were any respiratory manifestations,” Dr. Pascua continued. “Kids, little babies, the younger ages they’re in the crosshairs when it comes to respiratory illnesses because their airways are just anatomically smaller.”

He compared adult airways to the size of a garden hose, compared to child lungs airways being the size of a coffee stirrer.

“So it’s very, very small, tiny airways that just cannot tolerate a whole lot of inflammation,” Dr. Pascua said.

Doctors said parents should be mindful of flu symptoms as it’s extremely contagious.

“If your child is having fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, those are good reasons to seek care from your pediatrician to help them to so that they can help you to determine if your child is contagious,” said Dr. Rasa.

“If you’re sick, stay home, that’s probably number one,” she added.

She said washing hands is also important and if parents are concerned about flu season or if their child is at the tail end of finishing up a cold, consider having the kids wear a mask so they don’t spread it to another household.