Do you take Christmas card photos with your pet? One portrait company is offering mini sessions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Although we haven’t even hit Halloween, some people are already preparing for Christmas, like booking a family portrait that includes their four-legged friends.

Furever Friends Play and Stay, located in Honolulu, has teamed up once again with a local portrait company to take your Christmas photos with every family member.

“So, we teamed up with Hawaii Pet Portraits, and I am the pet wrangler,” said Wendy Trinh, the owner of Furever Friends Play and Stay.

Trinh said last year was a huge success, so they decided to team up again and are encouraging those interested to book in advance because time slots can fill up fast.

Currently, Hawaii Pet Portraits has opened their weekends to allow for Christmas photo shoot bookings.

This year’s theme is all about teddy bears, and you are encouraged to bring treats or a play toy when you arrive to take Christmas photos with your pet.

“Bookings would go through Hawaii Pet Portraits, so the link will be on their website,” said Trinh.

On their website, you can sign up for the day and time you would like to take your Christmas photos.

They offer payment plans for those wanting to book with them, along with offering a variety of different positions and camera props to get that perfect Christmas shot!