Do you know these men? Police search for persons of interest in Makiki shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two males who are persons of interest in an attempted murder in the first-degree case that happened in the Makiki area on Thursday, February 13.

Around 11 a.m. that day, CrimeStoppers say that two males discharged firearms at multiple victims in the parking lot of 1021 Pensacola Street. They later fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public can also send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.