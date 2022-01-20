Do you know the rules of the road? City and County of Honolulu just released their official ‘Oahu Bike Guide’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Watch out motorists, the City and County of Honolulu just released their official Oahu Bike Guide.

This printable guide is made to show bicyclists easy paths to follow, laws to be informed about and tips while out riding through Oahu.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation said everyone who has taken their driver’s test in Hawaii remembers getting the driver’s manual.

They said it was an orange booklet that was full of information one should know as they prepare to take their driving test.

Well, the City and County of Honolulu said this bicycle guide could be just like the driver’s manual, but for bicyclists of course.

The manual is 34 pages long with nine different chapters covering bicycle etiquette, important numbers to call in case of an emergency and tips to maintain upkeep for your bicycle.

For example, they include examples of how to ride safely at night by recommending wearing reflective clothing or a safety vest and avoiding wearing dark clothing at night.

Honolulu’s law requires that bicyclists must use a headlight from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise and rear and side reflectors are also required.

To read the full bicycle guide click right here.