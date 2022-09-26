HONOLULU (KHON2) — Whether you are thinking of leaving Hawaii by moving to the mainland or you are from the mainland thinking of moving to Hawaii, you should know a few things about the state.
Hawaii has been reported as one of the most expensive states to live in. High taxes, pricey homes and condos, rush hour traffic and more contribute to the studies.
However, Hawaii is also known as being one of the most beautiful, outdoor friendly, diverse and laid-back states to live in, making it desirable for families to stay on the islands and raise their families.
Travel Safe – Abroad came out with their list of pros and cons to living in the Aloha State. They go over the features of Hawaii that can scare off some but welcome others.
Pros to living in Hawaii:
- Beautiful scenery and climate
- Outdoor activities
- Great surfing
- Educational opportunities
- Lots of shopping and tourist activities
- Nightlife and entertainment
- Cultural diversity
- Low crime / safe living
It’s easy to fall in love with Hawaii when visiting or while you are on vacation. The laid-back lifestyle is desirable for many reasons.
However, there are some cons to living in the Aloha State that this organization lays out.
Cons to living in Hawaii:
- Hard to find jobs
- Housing is expensive
- Cost of living
- Tourism
- Ecological toll
- Island time goes slow
- No seasons or changes
- Volcanoes
The organization’s Hawaii Safety Overview deems your overall risk if living in Hawaii is low which is a good thing.
Although there is crime in Honolulu and other larger cities like Hilo and Kona, when compared to mainland, large cities Hawaii crime is below average.
However, the risk for natural disasters in the Aloha State is high like hurricanes, flooding, volcano eruptions and more.
