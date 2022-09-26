HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is known for its endless coastline of beautiful beaches perfect for surfing, swimming, paddleboarding and other water activities.

However, one thing you might not think of when dreaming about the Aloha State is their five beautiful natural lakes.

According to the State of Hawaii’s Division of Aquatic Resources, the state only has five natural lakes and they are all very small.

Despite the five natural lakes, Hawaii is home to 266 freshwater reservoirs which range up to 400 surface acres in size.

These lakes and freshwater reservoirs hold various fish species from all around the world that have been either deliberately or accidentally brought to Hawaii.

They have reported high quality game fishes like largemouth bass, tucunare and channel catfish, which are now widespread in Hawaii reservoir waters.

The Division of Aquatic Resources report it being unlawful to sell introduced game species in Hawaii. For more information about the natural lakes or the reservoirs, head to their website.