A rainbow is seen over a Hawaii beach in July 2022.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moving to Hawaii might seem like a dream come true. You can head to the beach almost year-round, eat tropical fruit grown on the islands and enjoy colorful sunrises and sunsets.

However, Hawaii is known for being one of the most expensive states to live in with the price of everyday items higher than on the mainland.

Currently the nation’s average gas price is $4.66 per gallon. That’s down 34.4 cents from a month ago. Despite the declining trend, Hawaii remains the second highest in the nation.

Average gas prices in Honolulu have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.46 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 214 stations in Honolulu.

Single-family houses are also breaking records and staying competitive for home buyers. According to the Honolulu Board of Realtors the median price for a single-family home is $1,100,000.

HBR report the median price for a condominium being $534,000 and you’ll also have to watch out for high HOA costs.

Many Hawaii residents have grown accustomed to the expensive way of living.

Many Hawaii residents have side jobs called side-hustles where they bring in extra money to go towards their overall income.

If you are relocating to Hawaii due to a job, you’ll want to first know where to go to obtain a Hawaii driver’s license, voter or automobile registration.

Requirements for vehicle registration will vary depending on which island you live on. Head to your county’s website for further information.

If you do not have or are ineligible for a driver’s license you could get a Hawaii State ID card for use as an official ID.

Bringing a pet to Hawaii from the mainland is not a walk in the park. The process takes weeks to get the right paperwork, your animal caught up on vaccination and coordinating with the airline and the state of Hawaii.

Before bringing a pet to Hawaii you’ll want to have the completed paperwork for the quarantine procedures and laws relating to shipping a pet.

Hawaii is the only rabies-free state, and the Hawaii Department of Agriculture’s Animal Quarantine Branch ensures that it stays that way.

For more helpful information on becoming a Hawaii resident and to look over the government’s newcomers guide head to the State of Hawaii’s website.