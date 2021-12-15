Do you have what it takes to be a beach lifeguard? Registration with Ocean Safety is this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you interested in being an Ocean Safety beach lifeguard?

Registration is taking place this weekend at Ala Moana Beach Park next to lifeguard stand 1B.

Ocean Safety staff say if you are interested, it’s best to come early.

“We saw record turnout to become a lifeguard in the City and County of Honolulu,” said John Titchen, Chief of Ocean Safety. “So, this Friday or Saturday, we are asking people to come down and register for the physical try-out.”

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., register for the try-out portion of the beach lifeguard test and make sure to bring all the proper documents.

“You’ll need your lifeguard card, First Aid card, CPR card, and you must be a high school graduate, age 18 and older, and you must have a driver’s license,” said Titchen.

Titchen adds that being a beach lifeguard doesn’t have to be a part-time job — it can turn into a career with starting pay at around $22.

“We just have some great people who love being around the ocean and serving their community,” said Titchen. “The skill set they bring is harder and harder to find these days and the physical standard that we have is intense.”

Kaimana Gomes tried out in 2019 and says at the time he didn’t think he would make this into his career.

“Luckily for me, I was born and raised by the water, I had awesome parents who would always take me down here and make sure I was having fun,” said Gomes. “But back in my mind I never thought I would be training for my career.”

He said the physical test is tough, but there are some things you can do to prepare for the running, swimming, and paddle boarding portion.

“Best tips is to just be prepared, mentally and physically,” said Gomes. “Doing your morning runs and doing your morning swims, and specially people who are really serious about this get on a board and practice your board paddles.”