Do you file your taxes early or late? Helpful tips for the start of tax season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tax season officially started this week, with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allowing people to file on Monday, Jan. 24.

With anticipation for possible delays, the IRS has reminded taxpayers about key items to keep in mind while filing their federal income tax returns this year.

They recommend filing an accurate return early rather than waiting until the last minute to ensure you receive your refund, if eligible.

The IRS said taxpayers have many choices, for example they can use a tax professional or an e-file software.

They suggest collecting all needed documents before you file and to make sure all stimulus payments and Child Tax Credit information are accurate.

Also having prepared W-2s, Form 1099s, Economic Impact Payment Information and other income-related statements.

Another helpful tip is taking advantage of their free resources to help taxpayers during this time.

For example, if your household has earned $73,000 or less in 2021 you can have access to their IRS Free File option.

Lastly, if you still need help, they suggest using their online resources rather than calling due to long phone delays, since their IRS assistance lines remain at record high levels.

They also reported last year, 59.5 million people called or visited an IRS office.

During the 2020 budget year the IRS said they processed more than 240 million tax returns, issued about $736 billion in refunds, which included $268 billion in stimulus payments.

For more information or to read up on these helpful tips click here.

The Associated Press Contributed to this story.