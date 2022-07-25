HONOLULU (KHON2) – Eating out is a big part of Hawaii life. Whether you like going down to your local L&L or prefer ordering a specialty pizza from Dominos, restaurants can be found on almost evert corner on Oahu.

Bid-On-Equipment, a website that buys and sells used machinery, did a survey asking Americans if they prefer to eat at local restaurants or chain establishments. Seventy-seven percent who answered the study said they prefer to eat at local restaurants.

Their study also showed 50% of Americans are getting takeout and going out less due to inflation.

The pandemic hit local restaurants hard. First with shutdowns, then with COVID safety measures and now with the rise of inflation. An easy way for people to show their support for their favorite local shop is to order take-out food and leave a tip.

Most people find a new restaurant to try by a quick google search. Their study showed 64% try a new eatery by word of mouth and 39% try a new spot by looking on Yelp.

Even though most Americans prefer to eat at a local restaurant, due to the rising cost of inflation, 77% of people still eat at home or cook for themselves.

Their study showed 50% of people get take-out or pickup, 31% go and sit down at their favorite restaurant and 3% use a meal subscription box.

To read the full study on where people like to eat, head to Bid-On-Equipment’s website.