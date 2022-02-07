Do not delay amid high demand for Valentine’s Day gifts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the busiest times of the year for flower shops.

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and one business said they are nearly at capacity for flower deliveries.

This will be the 45th Valentine’s Day together for Lina and Merv Witherup. The couple still hold hands while taking a stroll at the park.

“Six kids later, 20 grandkids,” Linda Witherup said. “It’s good, life is good, we feel blessed.”

Like many couples, their Valentine’s Day plans will consist of dinner at their favorite restaurant. But for those who are looking to show their affection with flowers, Watanabe Floral owner Monty Pereira said inventory is in better shape than it has been in the past two years of the pandemic.

“It looks like the supply, at least for Watanabe Floral is concerned, is going to be ok,” Pereira said. “There are certain things that are going to be missing but I think as long as you have the main item, which for Valentine’s Day as we all know are roses, I think you’re going to be safe.”

Pereira said despite the cost of flowers and transportation going up, they will stick to last year’s prices for long Red Roses.

Sweet treats are another hot ticket item. Sweet Revenge Bakery owner Kathy Masunaga said strawberry pies, mochi and candied bacon roses are among her best sellers. But she said supply chain delays are still an issue. She tries to plan ahead as best as possible.

“We worry about things like fresh strawberries, you can’t buy way ahead of time,” Masunaga said. “So we got our fingers crossed that we bought a ton of them, and if it’s not enough, fingers crossed, we’re going to have to find some somewhere.”

Meanwhile, Pereira said they are close to hitting their capacity of 800 deliveries for Feb. 14. He advises dpnot to let plans for Sunday’s big game get in the way of planning for that special person.

Pereira said, “What’s going to happen is the 14th on Monday is going to be completely frenetic because guys aren’t going to remember. They wake up on Monday that it’s Valentine’s Day.”