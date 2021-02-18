DNLR to auction off Kauai native wood harvested from public lands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s something you don’t hear too often. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and Division of State Parks (DSP) is sponsoring a forest products auction for Kauai Native Hawaiian wood.

The wood, which has been salvaged and harvested on the island of Kauai over the last several years, will be available for purchase online starting March 5.

This auction will run from 10am to 2pm. Interested buyers should contact DOFAW in order to fill out an auction application form and receive the participation link for the online meeting.

Applicants will also receive details on all wood available in the action as well as locations and times in late February to view the lots in person.

All interested applicants should contact Mapuana O’Sullivan by email at Mapuana.R.OSullivan@hawaii.gov for more detailed information.