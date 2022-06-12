HONOLULU (KHON2) — Efforts to let party organizers know their alleged plan to sell tickets for boat rides and drinks was illegal worked according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement.

DOCARE found online tickets that charged $65 to $300 for a “Sexy Saturday Sandbar” party on Saturday, June 11.

It was supposed to be a five-boat party from Marine Corps Base Hawai’i to the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kāne’ohe Bay with alcohol, floating drink caddies, music, and tents.

There was also a VIP package offered.

On Friday, a DLNR news release said charging people for boat rides and alcohol to the Kaneohe sandbar is never permitted under state law. It is illegal to run a boat with paying customers without a valid commercial permit.

DOCARE reported the pre-emptive news release and work with Marine Corps Base Hawaii law enforcement seemed to thwart the planned party.