HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are working seven days a week to identify the rest of the deceased in Lahaina, including through DNA matching, dental comparisons and identifying surgical hardware like pacemakers.

KHON2 found out that work contributed to the decreased death count out of Lahaina.

The Maui County Medical Examiner said DNA profiling has revealed duplicates in human remains out of Lahaina.

“So let’s say we have someone who gets a DNA profile and we get a DNA profile for an adult man, and then we have anthropology working and we find remains of an adult man, that may be counted initially as two people,” said Maui County Medical Examiner Dr. Jeremy Stuelpnagel. “But as we find out that the DNA profile matches the bones we have, it consolidates to one. So, we’ve had a lot of consolidation of the cases in that kind of, kind of situation.”

That consolidation brings the official death count from 115 to 97. Police chief John Pelletier stressed every single one of the 31 people who are still unaccounted for have missing persons reports filed under their name.

“Because of the MPD reports, yesterday we recovered two additional individuals because we had actionable intelligence in a police report,” Pelletier said.

One of those who is still unaccounted for is 69-year-old Linda Vaikele. Her son Jason has been in regular contact with officials and said they searched her apartment and did not find remains.

“That kind of gives me hope that, you know, maybe she’s still out there because from what I understand, they combed the area pretty thoroughly,” said Vaikele’s son Jason Musgrove.

Searching a mass disaster area has hurdles, Dr. Stuelpnagel said.

“You would think it would be something straightforward, but people seeking shelter have gone into other people’s homes, they’re in different cars, they’re in different places. They’re in places they’re not supposed to be,” Dr. Stuelpnagel said.

The chief scientific officer of the DNA company that Maui County hired said all that is needed is a Q-Tip sized piece of bone or tissue.

“It is possible where all of the DNA can be destroyed,” said Dr. Richard Selden, ANDE founder and chief scientific officer, “I don’t think that’s going to be the case here and if it is, it’ll be a very small number of cases.”

“There are usually fragments of bone in there, and that’s what we focus on,” Dr. Selden said.

