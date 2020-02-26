DMV website crashes due to increased use

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those trying to get their real ID compliant driver’s license or state ID online are being asked to be patient.

The city says a surge of online traffic on Monday caused their website to crash.

So the city is urging residents to wait a day or two before trying again.

The online service is offered to those who renewed their license or ID between May 2014 and January 2018.

It’ll cost $7 and you can’t make any changes.

Once you apply, it’ll take up to eight weeks to receive your new license or ID.

The deadline to get a new one is October 1.

You’ll need it to fly around the country as well as access federal facilities.

