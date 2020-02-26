HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those trying to get their real ID compliant driver’s license or state ID online are being asked to be patient.
The city says a surge of online traffic on Monday caused their website to crash.
So the city is urging residents to wait a day or two before trying again.
The online service is offered to those who renewed their license or ID between May 2014 and January 2018.
It’ll cost $7 and you can’t make any changes.
Once you apply, it’ll take up to eight weeks to receive your new license or ID.
The deadline to get a new one is October 1.
You’ll need it to fly around the country as well as access federal facilities.
- DMV website crashes due to increased use
- Man arrested for negligent homicide was on drugs at the time of the accident
- Residents living near vacant homes are frustrated; City officials say vacancy tax will fix the problem
- Lori Vallow’s bail reduction hearing on Kauai Wednesday
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Road from Waianae Elementary School to McArthur and Mill Street closed due to water main break