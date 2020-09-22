DMV announces Saturday hours this week at several offices on Hawaii Island

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Hawai‘i Department of Finance is announcing that Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices in Pāhoa, Waimea, Kona and Ka‘ū will be open on Saturday, September 26, to process expired Hawai’i Driver’s License and driver’s licenses expiring in September by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

The hours for the various locations are as follows:

· Pāhoa 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. · Waimea 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. · Kona 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. · Ka‘ū 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Face coverings must be worn, and customers must adhere to the recommended 6-foot social distancing at all times. Only those customers receiving services will be allowed inside the lobby, but minors or those needing additional assistance may have one additional person accompany them, if needed.

For further information, contact the office nearest you:

Pāhoa 965-2721 Waimea 881-3488 Kona 323-4800 Ka‘ū 854-7214

