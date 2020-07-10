DLNR updates app for reporting natural resource violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources is updating its DLNRTip app for reporting natural resource violations.

The app now includes a feature that allows users to choose an island when submitting a tip.

This change will speed up DLNR’s response time by forwarding the violation to the appropriate Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) branch.

Users can also select the “Use my Location” feature, which will pinpoint the location of where the complaint is being made.

​Specifying the exact area of the code violation is crucial for law enforcement, DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said.

​”It is important to use as much detail when describing ​and reporting a suspected natural or cultural resource violation…the application has been valuable in helping people immediately report violations, which allows us to dispatch DOCARE officers quickly to a scene,” said Chief Redulla.

You can download the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

