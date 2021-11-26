DLNR to host meeting discussing plans for land between Honolua Bay, Honokohau Bay on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Tuesday, Nov. 30, the public is invited to attend a virtual meeting discussing management plans for state lands between Honolua Bay and Honokohau Bay on Maui.

According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), the meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

There will be a presentation of recommendations from the Public Review Draft Honolua to Honokohau Management Plan (Draft HHMP), a portion for questions and answers, as well as additional opportunities for the community to provide their input.

Some changes the state wants to make include parking area improvements and limiting the number of non-resident visitors to certain parts.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

DLNR also said HHMP addresses important management issues: coastal resilience, overuse, public safety, environmental protection and facility needs in relation to climate change.