DLNR to host live goat salvage project on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFW) announced a goat salvage project will take place at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau on Hawaii Island to manage an area that is being overrun by invasive goats.

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau is located on the west side of the Big Island and is a National Historic Park that includes 420 acres of land. It once served as a hub of religious and political activity in Kona, according to the DLNR.

The park will close on Wednesday, Aug. 11, so the goats can be trapped and removed. The animals will be distributed to permitted members of the public through a random lottery held at the Kamuela DOFAW office on Wednesday, July 28.

Anyone who would like to participate must adhere to the following criteria:

Applications will be available online at the DLNR DOFAW website , or at the Kamuela and Hilo DOFAW offices. There will be no fee for permits or permit applications.

, or at the Kamuela and Hilo DOFAW offices. There will be no fee for permits or permit applications. Permit applications must be received at the Kamuela or Hilo DOFAW offices or postmarked (66-1220 A Lalamilo Rd, Kamuela, HI 96743) by Wednesday July 21, 2021. Applications may also be delivered in person to the Kamuela or Hilo DOFAW offices by appointment only.

Due to COVID-19, the actual lottery drawing for permits will be closed to the public. Depending on the number of applicants, not all interested parties may be drawn.

DOFAW will publish the results of the lottery on their website the day after the lottery is complete. Permits will be issued to those selected at the Park entrance on the day of the salvage.

Permittees must have, at minimum, a 16-foot enclosed horse trailer (or equivalent) when they arrive to receive the animals. The trailer must be fully enclosed to ensure animals do not escape. DOFAW may refuse to issue permits if they deem the trailer to be insufficiently secure. Only one trailer will be allowed per permit application.

Applicants will be drawn for 30-minute slots on the day of the salvage where they can enter the park to receive the animals. Applicants must indicate how many animals they intend to receive as part of the application process. DOFAW will distribute a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 50 goats per permit. DOFAW anticipates that a minimum of 700 goats will be removed from the Park. DOFAW will not be selective in their distribution of these animals. Permittees will receive animals as they are sent down the chute.

Participants in the salvage process will help protect the natural and cultural resources of Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau while using the resources of goats that are removed from the site, officials said.

Call the Kamuela DOFAW office at (808)-887-6063 for more information.