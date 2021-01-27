DLNR to complete Maunalua Bay loading dock by Jan. 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has announced that a new $400,000 loading dock at Maunalua Bay will be completed by Friday, Jan. 29.
The loading dock was closed and condemned in January, 2019, due to structural issues and construction began on the new dock in October, 2020. One DLNR engineer says, completion of the long-awaited project is great news for boaters.
A crane was used on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 27, to lift the water-resistant, marine-grade aluminum dock between the two concrete boat ramps. The decking is made of engineered plastic and helps give the dock a lifespan of at least 30 years.
State Rep. Gene Ward helped champion the project and thanked the Department for replacing the dock.
“On behalf of the fishing, recreational and boating community in Hawai‘i Kai, a robust shout out and mahalo to DLNR for replacing the Maunalua Bay loading dock on-time and on-budget, (well almost).”State Rep. Gene Ward, District 17
The dock was initially scheduled to be completed by mid-December, 2020, but the date was pushed back into January, 2021, due to construction delays.
Officials say, the new dock may be ready for use as early as Thursday, Jan. 28, but are certain that it will be ready by Friday, Jan. 29.