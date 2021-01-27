DLNR to complete Maunalua Bay loading dock by Jan. 29

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has announced that a new $400,000 loading dock at Maunalua Bay will be completed by Friday, Jan. 29.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The loading dock was closed and condemned in January, 2019, due to structural issues and construction began on the new dock in October, 2020. One DLNR engineer says, completion of the long-awaited project is great news for boaters.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience during this long period of construction. I know many boaters are very excited to see this project completed. Now it will be easy to load and unload boats, and most importantly, safe.” finn McCall, DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) engineer

A crane was used on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 27, to lift the water-resistant, marine-grade aluminum dock between the two concrete boat ramps. The decking is made of engineered plastic and helps give the dock a lifespan of at least 30 years.

File – DLNR crews place a new loading dock in Maunalua Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 27. (DLNR)

File – The new loading dock in Maunalua Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 27. (DLNR)

State Rep. Gene Ward helped champion the project and thanked the Department for replacing the dock.

“On behalf of the fishing, recreational and boating community in Hawai‘i Kai, a robust shout out and mahalo to DLNR for replacing the Maunalua Bay loading dock on-time and on-budget, (well almost).” State Rep. Gene Ward, District 17

The dock was initially scheduled to be completed by mid-December, 2020, but the date was pushed back into January, 2021, due to construction delays.

Officials say, the new dock may be ready for use as early as Thursday, Jan. 28, but are certain that it will be ready by Friday, Jan. 29.