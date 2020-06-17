DLNR reports multiple incidents involving Hawaiian monk seals

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Land and Natural Resources is asking anyone who witnessed three incidents involving Hawaiian monk seals to come forward.

According to DLNR, over the past three days they’ve come across social media posts of people disturbing resting monk seals.

One incident includes a lifted truck driving on the beach near Kaiwi State Park, disturbing a seal resting nearby. Another incident involves a man seen in Nanakuli handling a resting seal. The third incident, also in Nanakuli, was reported by an anonymous tipster where loose dogs were seen coming within a few feet of a resting monk seal. The dogs’ owner was cited by officers.

The DLNR wants to remind the public that touching or harassing these animals are considered a state and federal offense.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call DLNR at 643-3567 or call the NOAA hotline at 888-256-9840.