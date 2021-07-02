DLNR removes illegal ‘Trump 2021’ banner from slopes of Diamond Head

FILE – Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer Edward Thompson surveys the location of an illegal “Trump 2021” banner on the mauka slopes of Diamond Head, Hawaii, July 2, 2021. (DLNR photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer from the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) removed an illegal “Trump 2021” banner from the mauka slopes of Diamond Head on Friday, July 2.

The hand-painted, canvass banner was attached to rocks and trees with screws and hooks, according to DLNR officials. The banner was reportedly first spotted in mid-May 2021.

DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) officer Edward Thompson scoped out the banner’s location just off Monserrat Avenue and found it about 50 feet from the rim on a very steep slope.

“Whomever put this “Trump 2021” banner up went to a lot of trouble and they could have gotten into trouble. Had we caught them, they could have been cited for entering a closed area as well as possibly for defacing public property.” Edward Thompson, DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer

Hiking on the rim of the Diamond Head State Monument or anywhere off designated trails is prohibited, DLNR officials said.

“No matter your political leanings, putting banners and signs up on public property is not acceptable or lawful,” said Curt Cottrell, DLNR Division of State Parks administrator. “There’s a time and place for everything and certainly given the natural and cultural importance of Lēʻahi, it is definitely not the place for making political statements or putting up signs.”